'Pretty Sure That's Wrong': Hilarious Video Shows Woman Allegedly Opening Dunkin' Sandwich With Unusual Ingredient

By Emily Rella,

3 days ago

America might run on Dunkin' but for one disgruntled customer, it seems as though she's better suited to run on … paper?

One TikToker is going viral after visiting a Cleveland-area Dunkin Donuts and allegedly receiving a grilled cheese that allegedly was served to her with a piece of paper in between two slices of bread.

"I've been craving grilled cheese all day. It's all I've been thinking about," the TikToker Miya says in the clip. "So I just left work and made a run of desperation to Dunkin' to get a grilled cheese."

She tells viewers how she was "so excited" to "smash" the sandwich but then held up what appears to be a grilled cheese sandwich with paper wrapping sitting on the inside, and the cheese not even melted.

The clip, which has been viewed over 164,500 times, garnered a slew of reactions in the customer's comment section, with many telling her that she should've gone to rival chain Starbucks instead.

"I'm no chef, but I'm pretty sure that's wrong," one user joked.

"This feels like the start to a villain arc," another said.

The TikToker appeared to be in good spirits — and even confirmed in the comments that she did, in fact, go home and heat up the sandwich herself before eating it.

That's one way to be resourceful!

Dunkin' has not yet commented on the alleged incident.

