Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Off-duty officer catches ‘intoxicated’ cupcake thief at Waterside District

By Julie Millet,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2aAW_0lDfxLAk00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It was a sugar craving so bad, it was criminal.

The Carolina Cupcakery kiosk at the Waterside District has seen small security breaches in the past, but what happened Saturday night takes the cake.

“She jumped up (over the counter) and swung around, got to our cupcakes over here,” said bakery manager Candice Oden.

A woman broke into the kiosk over the weekend, according to a police report filed Sunday. The business owners believe the perpetrator was leaving one of the nearby drinking establishments before committing the cupcake crime.

The police report reads: “a female went crazy at Waterside…was intoxicated and destroyed the kiosk, and ate a bunch of cupcakes.”

“She got into (the cupcakes), security noticed when she was eating them. At that point they walked over to try and reprimand, diminish the situation, then they got in a tug-of-war match over the cupcakes,” Oden said.

Carolina Cupcakery owner Dawn Eskins estimates she lost about $1,000 worth of inventory.

The cupcake caper is seen on surveillance video getting walked out of Waterside by security. From there, the Cupcakery staff tells 10 On Your Side the woman tried to escape via an Uber ride – but it wasn’t a clean break.

“She tried to hail an Uber, ended up falling out of the Uber (and) an off-duty cop was then able to catch the culprit,” Oden said. “We’re very thankful to Norfolk Police.”

The theft left the kiosk with very few cupcakes to sell on Sunday.

“Not only did we have that loss of all that inventory, our sales were really affected on Sunday as well because we had no cupcakes to sell,” Oden said.

A fresh delivery on Thursday meant the shelves could be restocked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFaMo_0lDfxLAk00
Carolina Cupcakery staff were restocking their cupcakes Thursday after a theft of cupcakes last Saturday left their supply depleted. The store owner estimated she lost about $1,000 in inventory.

While Eskins initially wanted to press charges, she changed her mind after she said the alleged cupcake culprit called to apologize and said she would pay for the damages.

“She was very apologetic; she said she didn’t remember most of what happened,” Oden said. “She was just trying to have a good night.”

Instead, the staff is taking what happened as a compliment.

“She needed one of our cupcakes,” Oden said. “They’re that good.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
Victim arrives at NN hospital after being shot
Newport News, VA2 hours ago
11-year-old taken into custody after shooting critically injures 17-year-old in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
Suspect in deadly Hardee’s shooting denied bond
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Juvenile shot on Hedgerow Lane in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA15 hours ago
Man injured following overnight shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA5 hours ago
Former Virginia officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting granted bond
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Armed robber targets Tropical Smoothie in Newport News
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Sister wants answers after man killed in Hampton shooting
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth police seize 100 pounds of pot, guns in pop-up marijuana shop bust
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Man injured following overnight shooting on Bell St in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City, NC2 hours ago
Juvenile injured following hit-and-run in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Search for new Norfolk police chief down to 3 finalists, residents invited to offer feedback
Norfolk, VA2 hours ago
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting memorial moved to storage
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Norfolk police search for suspect in connection to pediatric office burglary
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Virginia Beach Crime Line increases maximum reward amount
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
1 man shot near Regent University in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Man shot on Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Man accused of shooting 4 in downtown Norfolk faces judge, case set for trial
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
11-year-old wild stallion in Corolla dies due to broken leg
Corolla, NC18 hours ago
Man attempts to cash fraudulent check at VB bank before fleeing
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Crash closes southbound lanes on I-664 in Newport News
Newport News, VA3 hours ago
Portsmouth Police seize drugs, firearms in High Street pot shop bust
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Police: 2 killed outside Newport News apartment complex
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Shootings outside Norfolk nightclub go to grand jury
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Deputies investigating string of Northern Neck church burglaries
Kilmarnock, VA2 days ago
Portsmouth neighborhood terrorized by frequent shootings, records show
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Crime Line tips generate $52,000 in reward money in 2022
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Bond denied for suspect in Portsmouth quadruple murder case
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Interested in becoming a dispatcher or police officer? NNPD looking to fill shortages with 1-day testing events
Newport News, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy