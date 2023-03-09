Open in App
HipHopWired

9 Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Best Guest Verses

By O Mazariego,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3aHJ_0lDfwfsd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoRsV_0lDfwfsd00

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

March 9 marks the 26th anniversary of the tragic passing of the late-great, Notorious B.I.G. And though some of today’s Hip-Hoppers aren’t familiar with just how large the OG King of New York was in the Hip-Hop culture, we are, and because of that we continue to honor his memory to this day.

To celebrate the genius of Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls aka Big Poppa aka Frank White, we’ve compiled a list of nine of Biggie’s best guest verses that you may or may not remember. Though Big wasn’t around long enough to hop on many of his rap peers’ songs, the few times that he did, he stole the show and basically made the song his own. For that we thank him.

From outshining Shaquille O’Neal on “Can’t Stop The Reign” to burning down the booth with The Lox on their “Funkmaster Flex freestyle,” Biggie constantly reminded everyone that during Hip-Hop’s golden era, he was the king of the hill. And to many he still is.

Check out nine of Biggie’s best guest verses below, and let us know if any other guest verses should’ve made the list in the comments section below.

Junior Mafia – “Get Money”

“… You knew about me, the fake ID’s / Cases in Virginia, bodies in DC…”

Junior Mafia – “Players Anthem”

“I’ve been robbin’ ni**as since Run and them was singin’ ‘Here We Go’ / snatchin’ ropes at the Roxie / homeboy, you didn’t know my flow?”

Shaquille O’Neal ft. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Can’t Stop The Reign”

“How can players stand there and say I sound like them? Hello / Push wigs back and 6 coups that’s yellow / Plus clips that expand from hand to elbows / Spray up your Days Inn, any telly you in.”

The post 9 Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Best Guest Verses appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

