15. North Carolina

- New patent applications, FY2022: 6.01 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 6,433

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 1,878

In the past decade, North Carolina, a major base of operations for the U.S. banking industry, is a hotspot for computer hardware and software patents and other communications-related inventions. Honeywell, Bank of America, Duke University, and North Carolina State University are some of the state's largest owners of patents.