1. California

- New patent applications, FY2022: 16.33 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 63,725

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 20,183

San Jose is the innovation hotspot in the Golden State, where computer software, hardware, communications devices, and semiconductors make up the most significant portion of patents filed. Cisco and Broadcom are major patent owners in San Jose. One of the most prolific and most-cited patents to emerge from Palo Alto, just a stone's throw from San Jose, is one for multifinger touch sensing for PC and laptop mousepads owned by Logitech.

