2. Massachusetts

- New patent applications, FY2022: 15.51 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 10,830

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 3,855

Massachusetts, home to Cambridge-based MIT and numerous other tech-heavy institutions, is home to some of the largest patent filers in the nation. New drug technologies make up the largest share of patents filed in Boston, and Gillette is a significant patent owner there. Patent activity in the Boston area peaked in 2020 and fell slightly in 2021.