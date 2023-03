- New patent applications, FY2022: 6.79 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 948

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 367

New Hampshire patent applications are led by BAE Systems, a London-based defense contractor and aerospace company with a significant presence in the state. Information storage, software, and communications tech encompass the majority of patents in the state.