- New patent applications, FY2022: 6.25 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 2,114

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 669

Middle America and the Rocky Mountain regions are not known for their patent activity save for the Denver area, according to USPTO filings from the last 10 years. In Utah, though, the most popular inventions getting patented are those in the medical, surgical, and pharmaceutical drug space.