4. Washington

- New patent applications, FY2022: 10.58 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 8,236

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 3,207

The majority of patents in Washington tend to be filed in the Seattle area, where Amazon is the undisputed champ. The company owns more than 16,000 patents filed in the state over the past 10 years.