4. Washington

Seattle
Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
By Canva,
- New patent applications, FY2022: 10.58 patents filed per 10,000 residents
--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 8,236
--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 3,207
The majority of patents in Washington tend to be filed in the Seattle area, where Amazon is the undisputed champ. The company owns more than 16,000 patents filed in the state over the past 10 years.
Our updated Privacy Policy went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Comments / 0