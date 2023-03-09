Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Herald News

#2. Massachusetts

By Canva,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLUY4_0lDfixjr00

- New patent applications, FY2022: 15.51 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 10,830

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 3,855

Massachusetts, home to Cambridge-based MIT and numerous other tech-heavy institutions, is home to some of the largest patent filers in the nation. New drug technologies make up the largest share of patents filed in Boston, and Gillette is a significant patent owner there. Patent activity in the Boston area peaked in 2020 and fell slightly in 2021.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy