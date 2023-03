- New patent applications, FY2022: 11.00 patents filed per 10,000 residents

Total new patent applications, FY2022: 2,133

Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 438

Idaho has seen an uptick in patents filed in Boise since 2017. Semiconductor manufacturer Micron owns more patents than any other company in Boise, with more than 31,000 registered.