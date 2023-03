- New patent applications, FY2022: 7.25 patents filed per 10,000 residents

--- Total new patent applications, FY2022: 4,236

--- Requests for continued examination of patents, 2022: 1,168

The lion's share of patents filed in Colorado come from the Denver and Boulder metro areas. Berkshire Hathaway-owned building materials manufacturer Johns Manville and the University of Colorado are significant owners of tech patents in the state, including in the communications space.