Several wounded or killed in mass shooting in Hamburg, Germany

By CBS News,

3 days ago

Multiple people have been shot in a church in Hamburg, Germany, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many victims there were, but Hamburg Police tweeted that there were "several people seriously injured, some even fatally."

The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district. Police also said a motive was not immediately clear.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in nearby Alsterdorf.

"The reports from Alsterdorf / Gross Borstel are shocking," Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted. "My deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

This is a breaking news story check back for updates

