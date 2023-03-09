Open in App
Wisconsin State
Ballotpedia News

Wisconsin Supreme Court issues two opinions from Feb. 27-March 5

By Mercedes Yanora,

3 days ago
The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued two opinions from Feb. 27-Mar. 5. As of March 5, the court issued 14 opinions in 2023—one more than this point a year ago. The two opinions are below:

From Feb. 27-March 5, state supreme courts issued 135 opinions nationally. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued the most with 39. Supreme courts in 19 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 83 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 52.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Annette Ziegler. The court issued 68 opinions in 2022 and 79 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 9,243 opinions in 2022 and 10,133 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,361 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 864 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 497. Wisconsin is a divided government, meaning neither party holds trifecta control.

