Iowa State
Ballotpedia News

Iowa Supreme Court issues two opinions from Feb. 27-March 5

By Mercedes Yanora,

3 days ago
The Iowa Supreme Court issued two opinions from Feb. 27-March 5. As of March 5, the court issued 22 opinions in 2023—the same amount at this point a year ago. The two opinions are below:

From Feb. 27-March 5, state supreme courts issued 135 opinions nationally. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued the most with 39. Supreme courts in 19 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 83 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 52.

The Iowa Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Susan Christensen. The court issued 110 opinions in 2022 and 112 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 9,243 opinions in 2022 and 10,133 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,361 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 864 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 497. Iowa is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

