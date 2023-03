YAHOO!

Mount Vernon teenager fatally shot near Levister Towers apartment complex By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News, 3 days ago

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News, 3 days ago

A Mount Vernon teenager was fatally shot Thursday near the Levister Towers apartment complex. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the rear courtyard of ...