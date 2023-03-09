Open in App
New Mexico State
See more from this location?
Ballotpedia News

New Mexico Supreme Court issues one opinion from Feb. 27-March 5

By Mercedes Yanora,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yD3rB_0lDf7ioE00

The New Mexico Supreme Court issued one opinion from Feb. 27-March 5. As of March 5, the court issued four opinions in 2023—the same amount at this point a year ago. The opinion is below:

From Feb. 27-March 5, state supreme courts issued 135 opinions nationally. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued the most with 39. Supreme courts in 19 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 83 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVics_0lDf7ioE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ef8t_0lDf7ioE00

The New Mexico Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has five judgeships. The current chief of the court is Shannon Bacon. The court issued 27 opinions in 2022 and 34 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 9,243 opinions in 2022 and 10,133 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,361 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 864 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 497. New Mexico is a Democratic trifecta, meaning Democrats control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL6 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Senator Mark Kelly's Daughter Held a Family-Filled Wedding in the Arizona Desert
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Texas armed robber runs for his life after store clerk turns the tables
Sugar Land, TX26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy