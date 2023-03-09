All candidates for Madison Common Council District 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the April 4, 2023, general election for Madison Common Council District 2—Incumbent Juliana Bennett (nonpartisan) and Colin Barushok (nonpartisan)—completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Here are the candidates’ responses to the question: Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

Bennett:

“Juliana Bennett is a UW grad, community organizer, District 8 Alder, and candidate for District 2 Alder. She has called Madison home for seven years. She graduated from Madison West High School, then continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Juliana graduated in December 2022 with degrees in Real Estate and Political Science. Throughout her time in Madison, Juliana distinguished herself as a leader during the Black Lives Matter movement. She co-founded the Madison BIPOC Coalition. Then later ran for and won her first election on Madison Common Council. As alder, Juliana has championed affordable housing, supporting the CARES program, violence prevention, housing the houseless, community investment, equitable transportation, and more. Juliana is now seeking re-election to continue serving as a community leader and uplifting voices of her residents.”

Barushok:

“I have been serving our community for nearly a decade, beginning with my service watching over student segregated fees at Associated Students of Madison. Then I went to work for the State Senate, where I staffed committee hearings and floor sessions. I protected our constitutional right to observe and participate in government, and I learned a ton about the issues facing the state and local communities. When COVID hit in March of 2020, I went to work at the state agency that handles licensing. I was responsible for reviewing and issuing licenses for doctors, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, and others. I helped get thousands of health care heroes to work. I also served on the city’s Vending Oversight Committee where we worked to turn the Streatery Program into a permanent reality in Madison, making it easier for restaurants to establish sidewalk cafes. I now serve a State Senator and his constituents. The most important thing I have learned so far is the importance of constituent services. When I’m not fighting for the residents of District 2 at the Common Council, I will be waiting to hear each comment, concern, and complaint.”

