Palm Desert
Change location
See more from this location?
Palm Desert, CA
YAHOO!
Palm Desert High coach accused of killing woman while driving drunk is charged with murder
By Christopher Damien, Palm Springs Desert Sun,3 days ago
By Christopher Damien, Palm Springs Desert Sun,3 days ago
The Palm Desert High School teacher and coach suspected of hitting and killing a woman while driving under the influence has been charged with murder....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0