Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
Ballotpedia News

Texas Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals issue four opinions from Feb. 27-March 5

By Mercedes Yanora,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZefI_0lDf6Px600

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued three opinions from Feb. 27-March 5. The Texas Supreme Court issued one opinion from Feb. 27-March 5. Both courts are the state’s courts of last resort. As of March 5, the court of criminal appeals issued 66 opinions in 2023—26 more than this point a year ago. The supreme court issued 15 opinions as of March 5, 2023—eight fewer than this point a year ago. The four opinions are below:

  • Helena Chemical Co. v. Cox (Opinion)
  • CASTILLO, ARIEL OSVALDO Appeal from 186th District Court of Bexar County (original per curiam)
  • CASTILLO, ARIEL OSVALDO Appeal from 186th District Court of Bexar County (original per curiam)
  • DELACRUZ, ISIDRO MIGUEL Appeal from 119th District Court of Tom Green County (original by judge mcclure iii)

From Feb. 27-March 5, state supreme courts issued 135 opinions nationally. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued the most with 39. Supreme courts in 19 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 83 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8Cw5_0lDf6Px600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBCXo_0lDf6Px600

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the Texas Supreme Court are the state’s courts of last resort. The former is the state’s court of last resort for criminal matters, while the latter is the state’s court of last resort for civil matters; both have nine judgeships. Sharon Keller and Nathan Hecht are the current chiefs of the criminal and supreme courts, respectively. Combined, the courts issued 413 opinions in 2022 and 536 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 9,243 opinions in 2022 and 10,133 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,361 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 864 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 497. Texas is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
Unseen photo of JFK assassination found hidden in Texas thift store
Ferris, TX18 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY1 day ago
Law Proposed to Eliminate Public Beaches in Texas
Austin, TX12 days ago
Video appears to show Texas lawmaker who filed drag show ban bill dressed in drag
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Texas man charged with kidnapping woman, keeping her captive in trailer for 4 years
Houston, TX2 days ago
Houston-area Rep. pens bill that would close gaping Texas gun law loophole
Houston, TX6 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Obscure Tiny West Texas Town Has Been Named Coolest in the State
Austin, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy