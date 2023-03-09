Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams receive 4 compensatory picks in 2023 draft, including 3 fifth-rounders

By Cameron DaSilva,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpJT7_0lDezDBL00

The Los Angeles Rams will have four additional picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The league announced on Thursday the breakdown of compensatory picks this year and the Rams received four of them.

Three will be in the fifth round, while the fourth will be in Round 7.

Here’s where they land in the draft order.

Round 5

  • 167
  • 171
  • 177

Round 7

  • 251

The NFL awards compensatory picks for players teams lose in free agency the year prior. Last offseason, the Rams lost Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, which is the reason they received these additional picks.

Below is the full breakdown of compensatory picks distributed for the draft this year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dallas Cowboys Cut Candidates Before NFL Free Agency Led Ezekiel Elliott | Cowboys Rumors
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
BREAKING: Wagner Gets Free Agent Call from Quinn's Cowboys
Dallas, TX2 days ago
How the Jalen Ramsey trade impacts the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Eagles Reportedly Allow 5-Time Pro Bowler To Seek Trade
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Breaking: NFL Team Releases Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jerry Jones Sunday
Arlington, TX18 hours ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft before free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Look: Vikings Will Reportedly Release Another Star Player
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Report: Panthers could consider unusual move after acquiring No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Conflicting Aaron Rodgers Reports
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers' Recent Twitter Like Fuels Speculation About His NFL Future
Green Bay, WI16 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Dolphins Trade News
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Despite all the hype there's one major question looming over Anthony Richardson
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Bears 2023 mock offseason: Free agency and 7-round mock draft
Chicago, IL2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy