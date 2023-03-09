Local officials sound alarm on Sheep Pasture Road Bridge in Port Jefferson

Long Island officials say railroad bridge is in danger of collapsing 02:16

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. - A railroad bridge on Long Island is in danger of collapsing, according to local officials.

They are demanding the MTA replace it before tragedy strikes.

They charge the MTA with ignoring a serious danger.

On the surface, it's asphalt and steel - a busy little bridge connecting Port Jefferson with points south. But underneath, it's something out of history books: The Sheep Pasture Road Bridge was built entirely with wood supports - 117 years ago.

CBS2

"Built in 1906, when there were dozens of cars on Long Island called 'horseless carriages' back then," said Town of Brooklyn Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro. "Now carrying almost 1,000 vehicles per day."

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine calls it a ticking timebomb.

"It's a public safety issue that the MTA is ignoring," Romaine said. "They are responsible for the structure. The structure is collapsing. The structure is in danger of collapsing. It can not support the type of traffic we are getting."

The bridge is owned by the MTA. It spans railroad tracks. The town is responsible for the road surface. Town officials say they've wrestled with the MTA for a decade, but are applying for a grant to get it done.

"It's not my responsibility, but I'm trying to secure funding the MTA can then use," Losquardo said.

The concern is so great, the DOT ordered the weight limit lowered, but overweight trucks cross anyway.

"We worry every time we see the full dump trucks or a car carrier with eight cars going over it. We worry it's going to collapse and, at that same moment, a train's going to come and it's going to be a huge disaster," said Port Jefferson resident Tracy Calder.

Local fire departments are sounding the alarm.

CBS2

"The weight of our equipment cannot go over that bridge," said Terryville Fire District Commissioner Lee Brett.

"It has got to add another 10, 15 minutes on to our calls, and that's traffic, so they have to go al; the way around to come to this location," said Terryville Assistant Fire Chief Ray Colb.

MTA spokesperson Sean Butler said, ""The MTA has been working in collaboration with the Town of Brookhaven since January, including assisting with the Town's grant application for Bridge NY bridge replacement funds. We remain committed to collaboratively supporting the Town on this project."

Town officials say closing the bridge is not an option - it's a major thoroughfare, and waiting for a grant they call alarming.

The town's $5 million grant application to replace the bridge is currently under review.