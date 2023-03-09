High levels of stress could cause you to think less clearly 01:00

BOSTON – High levels of stress could be causing you to think less clearly.

Researchers at Emory University studied nearly 25,000 Black and White adults over age 45 and found that those who reported high stress were 37% more likely to experience worsening cognition over time, including problems with memory, concentration, reasoning, and the ability to learn new things.

While the link between stress and cognition was the same regardless of race, the Black participants reported higher levels of stress overall.

They say chronic stress can cause changes in areas of the brain that are responsible for inhibiting stress and being able to recognize when you need help, leading to a vicious cycle.

They say older adults should be screened for stress and anxiety and treated accordingly.