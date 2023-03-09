Open in App
Pontiac, MI
CBS Detroit

Local doctor uses augmented reality to perform surgeries

By Gino Vicci,

3 days ago

"This is something that's really helped my practice," said Safa Kassab, M.D. and Chief of Surgery at Trinity Health Oakland in Pontiac.

Dr. Kassab said he's been wearing a new augmented reality technology to perform knee replacement surgeries and said the results are incredible.

"I think it's a game changer," Dr. Kassab added.

Dr. Kassab gave CBS Detroit a detailed demonstration of how the AR glasses can help surgeons be more precise and potentially shorten operations and also shorten heal times.

"So these glasses project an image onto my eye, and it allows me to see angles and measurements in real-time, but they're projected on the patient's bone therefore being less invasive and just much more accurate," Dr. Kassab said.

Dr. Kassab said he is performing roughly 10 knee replacement surgeries per week using augmented reality and he believes it's only a matter of time before this technology reaches other areas of surgeries.

"It's already going there in a lot of different areas, a lot of it has to do with the things we deal with like google, it's called machine learning, you know the glasses kind of learn, the more they do it, the more they learn, the more accurate they get," Dr. Kassab explained.

