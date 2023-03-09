Vikings Receive Compensatory Sixth-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Vikings now have five total picks in the 2023 draft, with just one in the top 85.

The Vikings have been awarded a compensatory sixth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The pick is No. 211 overall.

Minnesota now has five total selections:

First round, No. 23 overall

Third round, No. 87 overall

Fourth round, No. 119 overall

Fifth round, No. 158 overall

Sixth round (comp), No. 211 overall

Compensatory picks are given based on a formula that evaluates incoming and outgoing free agents and their contracts in the previous offseason. OverTheCap projected the Vikings to earn a fifth-rounder for losing Tyler Conklin, who signed a deal with the Jets worth $7 million per year. The losses of Mason Cole and Xavier Woods were cancelled out, in OTC's calculations, by the signings of Harrison Phillips and Chandon Sullivan.

Players who were released instead of reaching free agency organically — including Za'Darius Smith — don't count in the comp pick formula.

In the end, the Vikings were close to getting a fifth-rounder but received a sixth. They were two away from the cusp, with the Patriots at No. 210 overall having the highest comp pick in the sixth round. The lowest fifth-round pick comp pick is No. 177, so that's a notable difference.

Teams can also earn third-round comp picks for having minority coaches and executives hired away from their organization to head coach or general manager roles. For example, the Browns received one for the Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their GM.

