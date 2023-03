Alex Nylander impressed in his one game with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but was sent back to the AHL.

PITTSBURGH - After just one game at the NHL level with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Alex Nylander was re-assigned to the AHL.

The Penguins recalled Nylander on an emergency basis ahead of their match against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to multiple forwards being ruled out of that contest.

Bryan Rust was out for personal reasons while Mikael Granlund was scratched due to illness.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated following Thursday’s morning skate that both Rust and Grandlund would be available to play against the New York Islanders.

Nylander played a single game with the NHL Penguins and recorded a secondary assist in 14:56 of ice time.

During his time in the AHL this season, Nylander has recorded a WBS leading 50 points (25-25).

Nylander showed he can be a worthy player in the NHL roster on a regular basis, but the Penguins are locked in a complicated salary cap situation.

