Girls wrestling growth highlighted at state tourney

Lightning’s Myers, Eagles’ Alagbo are runners-up

Expanding the girls high school state wrestling tournament does not mean it was watered down. It probably was the opposite – the state tournament grew in concert with an explosion of interest in the sport.

According to the Minnesota State High School League, twice as many girls participated in wrestling in the recently completed 2022-23 season as in 2021-22, which was the first year an individual tournament exclusively for girls was held. The postseason format grew to accommodate the interest. Four section tournaments were held, up from two the previous year, and state tourney brackets in each of 12 girls weight classes had eight wrestlers. The inaugural girls tournament in 2022 had four wrestlers at each weight class except 235, where there were just two qualifiers.

Winning a state championship in 2022 did not guarantee one in 2023. Eastview junior Riley Myers and Apple Valley junior Grace Alagbo were runners-up in the girls individual tournament March 4 at Xcel Energy Center. Both were champions in the inaugural state tourney in 2022.

Myers, who won her state championship at 138 pounds last year, faced a particularly difficult draw at 145 this year. The favorite in the bracket was Hastings junior Skylar Little Soldier, a wrestler with several years of national and international experience and a 2022 national U16 champion. Little Soldier (15-0) and Myers (17-4) met for the championship, with Little Soldier winning 8-0. Little Soldier scored two takedowns and a reversal and also was awarded two penalty points. She was one of five girls to win her second state high school championship.

Myers reached the final by pinning Alaina Franco of Centennial in 3 minutes, 37 seconds and winning a 4-0 decision over Lindsey Nosbush of Mora.

Alagbo, the 145-pound state champion last year, wrestled at 152 in this year’s state tourney. She didn’t break a sweat in her quarterfinal match, pinning Mora senior Annabel McGriff in seven seconds. In the semifinals, Alagbo defeated Alyzabeth Hiler of Roseville 8-2.

Sarah Pulk, an eighth-grader from Badger/Greenbush-Middle River making her first state tournament appearance, completed a 26-1 season by defeating Alagbo 7-3 in the championship match. Pulk took the lead on a reversal in the second period and stayed in front the rest of the way.

It was a successful state tournament for the Apple Valley girls, who sent six wrestlers to Xcel Energy Center and had five medalists. In addition to Alagbo’s second place, Eagles sophomore Hanah Schuster returned to state and placed fifth at 114. Schuster (25-10) was 2-1 in the tournament, including a 3-2 victory over Gisele Gallegos of South St. Paul for fifth place.

Apple Valley seventh-grader Andrea Quinones pinned her last two opponents to place fifth at 132. She finished 20-15 this season.

Eagles ninth-grader Esperanza Calvillo defeated Esther Say of Marshall 4-1 in the third-place match at 165. Calvillo (24-10) had an escape in double overtime to defeat St. Michael-Albertville senior Mylin Lemke 6-5 in the first round before losing by fall to eventual champion Ella Pagel of Northfield in the semifinals.

Gloriann Vigniavo, an Apple Valley junior, finished 23-3 after placing third at 185. She opened the state tourney by pinning Joy Kral of Osakis in 1:42. Eventual champion Kami Senlycki of Cambridge-Isanti defeated Vigniavo 9-2 in the semifinals. The Apple Valley wrestler defeated Maya Schmidt of Bemidji 5-0 for third place.

Lily Wolke of Apple Valley finished fourth at 235. The eighth-grader defeated Ella George 5-4 in the first round. St. Cloud Tech’s Camryn Kenning, who went on to win the weight class, pinned Wolke in the semifinals. Jerriona Marshall of Rochester Mayo won the third-place match by fall in the third period. Wolke was 12-10 this season.

Rosemount ninth-grader Kamdyn Saulter finished 24-2 after taking third in the 114-pound bracket. She had a takedown and three-point nearfall to take a 5-0 lead in the first period of the third-place match against Madelyn Strohmayer of Aitkin. Saulter went on to win 10-4. Saulter pinned Apple Valley’s Schuster in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Aspen Blasko of Forest Lake 5-0 in the semifinals.

Next year’s state girls tournament is expected to have 13 weight classes, up one from the first two seasons (the boys individual tournament also will have 13 weights, a reduction of one). A team component for the girls tournament is not yet in the works. Apple Valley head coach Josh Barlage has advocated for a girls team championship based on a points system as opposed to the traditional dual-meet format. With six state qualifiers this year, the Eagles likely would have been a contender for a girls team title.