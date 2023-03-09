Open in App
CBS Denver

Several killed in shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany, police say

By CBS Colorado,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe0eM_0lDeN8HT00

Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said. The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.

It was not immediately clear how many victims there were, but Hamburg Police tweeted that there were "several people seriously injured, some even fatally."

"We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals," police spokesman Holger Vehren said .

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.

Local media footage showed a big police presence outside the Jehovah's Witnesses' Kingdom Hall, a modern three-story building.

Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly. He said that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police did not have to use their firearms.

Vehren said there was no indication that a shooter was on the run and that it appeared likely that the perpetrator was either in the building or among the dead. Police later said in the early hours Friday that they were still working to verify that no further perpetrators were involved.

Police also said a motive was not immediately clear. Vehren said that "the background is still completely unclear."

Police had no information on the event that was underway in the building when the shooting took place.

"The reports from Alsterdorf / Gross Borstel are shocking," Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted. "My deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

Student Laura Bauch, who lives nearby, said "there were about four periods of shooting," German news agency dpa reported. "There were always several shots in these periods, roughly at intervals of 20 seconds to a minute," she said.

She said she looked out her window and saw a person running from the ground floor to the second floor of the Jehovah's Witnesses hall.

Gregor Miesbach, who lives within sight of the building, was alerted by the sound of shots and filmed a figure entering the building through a window. Shots can then be heard from inside. The figure later apparently emerges from the hall, is seen in the courtyard and then fires more shots inside.

Miesbach told German television news agency NonstopNews that he heard at least 25 shots. After police arrived, one last shot followed about five minutes later, he said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Utah man was killed during a police traffic stop. His family say they’ve been ‘stonewalled’ by authorities
Farmington, UT6 days ago
Gunman kills 6, including ex-wife, in Mississippi: police
Arkabutla, MS23 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
Bodycam video shows 5 Utah police officers fatally shooting man who initially refused to show ID at traffic stop
Farmington, UT3 days ago
More Unsealed Search Warrants Reveal That Authorities Found A Knife, A Gun, And Criminology Books At Bryan Kohberger's Parents' House When He Was Arrested
Moscow, ID11 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Video shows beating in school locker room, mom says son was the victim of bullying
Bailey, CO4 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Heart-stopping crash on Colorado interstate allegedly caused by pothole: video
Denver, CO3 days ago
2-year-old dies after his dad forgets him in car for hours, Florida police say
Port Saint Lucie, FL6 days ago
Body found in Colorado in 1970 identified as Modesto man
Modesto, CA5 days ago
Idaho murders update: More Bryan Kohberger documents released in Pennsylvania; knife, phone, masks seized
Moscow, ID11 days ago
Utah man fired at fleeing wife while children yelled at him to stop, police say
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas
Dallas, TX4 days ago
8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found safe in Mexico: FBI
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
A Louisiana Police Officer Was Arrested After Fatally Shooting An Unarmed Black Man
Shreveport, LA22 days ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger is found safe, while police arrest young male
Georgetown, IN4 days ago
Shooter offered no warning, no motive before killing woman, reporter, child: police
Orlando, FL17 days ago
Bodycam footage released in Murdaugh trial shows grisly crime scene
Islandton, SC27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy