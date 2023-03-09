Barbra Streisand's Bizarre Cloned Dog Obsession Causes Rift With Hubby James Brolin

The 80-year-old Funny Girl star recently celebrated Violet and Scarlet's fifth birthday by showering the pooches with doggy cookies, new toys, and lots of hugs and kisses.
"They're five!" the Dolly diva blared on her social media last September, posting a cute photo of her two doggos , who were created by growing cells taken from the mouth of Barbra's late curly-haired Coton de Tulear, Samantha.
With her beloved pets getting older, Barbra believes it's time to start planning another additional clones.
"Violet and Scarlet turned five and Barbra feels the time is right to start the cloning process again since it takes at least several months," tattled one insider.
"Everyone knows she cloned her dear dog Samantha and so she should be a pro at this now. Creating clones from cloned dogs is known to result in healthy offspring," they shared.
