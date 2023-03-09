Barbra Streisand's Bizarre Cloned Dog Obsession Causes Rift With Hubby James Brolin

Mega; @barbrastreisand/Instagram

Super songbird Barbra Streisand is so obsessed with her cloned dogs — Violet and Scarlet — sources say the diva's set to clone more barkers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 80-year-old Funny Girl star recently celebrated Violet and Scarlet's fifth birthday by showering the pooches with doggy cookies, new toys, and lots of hugs and kisses.

"They're five!" the Dolly diva blared on her social media last September, posting a cute photo of her two doggos , who were created by growing cells taken from the mouth of Barbra's late curly-haired Coton de Tulear, Samantha.

With her beloved pets getting older, Barbra believes it's time to start planning another additional clones.

"Violet and Scarlet turned five and Barbra feels the time is right to start the cloning process again since it takes at least several months," tattled one insider.

"Everyone knows she cloned her dear dog Samantha and so she should be a pro at this now. Creating clones from cloned dogs is known to result in healthy offspring," they shared.

Not everyone is on board with her pooch plans .

Barbra's husband, James Brolin , had firmly put his foot down to more dogs since the couple also has a third Coton de Tulear named Fanny, who the People singer got from Samantha's breeder .

"James must be having a fit. He thinks three dogs are enough," the source spilled, but Barbra's the boss. "He knows by now to keep his mouth shut."

The source laughed that when the superstar gets an idea, it's impossible to talk her out of it. "When Barbra gets a bee in her bonnet, it's best to let her do what she wants," they shared.

Unfortunately for James, one pup reportedly won't be enough for the clone-crazy Babs.

"Barbra's hoping for two more at least," the insider said, adding no matter how hard she tries, there will never be another Samantha.

"Violet and Scarlet are different in personality to how Samantha was, but they've got her curly hair."