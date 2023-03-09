Scheana Shay DENIES Punching 'Liar' & 'Cheat' Raquel Leviss; 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Claims Black Mark On Her Left Eye Has 'Been There For Months'

Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency / MEGA; JPA / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay denied punching costar Raquel Leviss over her cheating scandal with BFF Ariana Madix 's longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval , claiming it's another thinly-veiled attempt at misrepresenting what happened.

In response to the request for a restraining order filed by Leviss, attorney Neama Rahmani released the following statement on Shay's behalf to RadarOnline.com .

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period," the statement began on March 9. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with [Raquel] going forward," the statement concluded. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

Shay fired back after a judge granted Leviss a temporary restraining order amid claims the showdown took place last Thursday in New York City. Court docs stated that Shay allegedly shoved Leviss against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye, providing photos to show the bruised area and a cut near her brow.

Leviss claimed coworkers told her that Shay "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend" — referring to Madix who is going through a messy public breakup.

As we previously reported, Shay was seen showing support to Madix following her split from Sandoval, whom Madix dated for 10 years before all hell broke loose.

Shay and Madix were photographed grabbing dinner this week with a group of friends following public apologies from both Sandoval and Leviss, who expressed their regret for the hurt they caused.

Madix's inner circle is " worried " about the "devastating" impact of the affair, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Fans have watched the highs and lows of Madix's relationship over the years. The exes went Instagram official in February 2014 and bought a house together in 2019.

It's rumored that Leviss and Sandoval secretly started hooking up last summer following her split from James Kennedy .