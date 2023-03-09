Local election dates coming close

Two important local election dates are coming up. The first date is Feb. 14, election day for a City of Tillamook Special Election to determine the winner of Ward 2 and Ward 5 city council race. The special election is the result of a ballot error on those two wards and a lawsuit that followed contesting the election back in Nov. of last year.

City Council Wards 2 and 5 results were set aside on January 12, 2023, following errors in balloting in the initial race.

Rebekah Hopkins continued to represent ward 2, while ward 5’s seat on the council remained vacant until the election can be contested again on March 14.

Results from the November election indicated that incumbent Dean Crist had lost the ward 5 race to challenger Nick Torres by a two-vote margin, while incumbent Hopkins beat challenger Paige Folkema by 24 votes.

However, word of potential irregularities began to trickle out in the weeks following the election.

By late November Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neill told the Herald that she had identified at least one, two-person household that had received ballots for the incorrect city council race.

Then, on December 19, two suits were filed in circuit court contesting the results of the election.

Attorney Ross Day filed the suits on behalf of Sarah Dentel in Ward 2 and Sara O’Neil-Spellman in Ward 5.

At a glance:

March 2023

3rd Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine

9th Last day to mail ballots

14th Election Day

April 2023

10th Last day to certify election results

The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neill also announced last month notice of the Tuesday May 16, Special Districts Election to fill terms and positions including any vacancies which may exist on the boards of special districts in Tillamook County. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. on March 16, to be included in that election.