Minnesota Vikings Star Has Reportedly Asked For Release

Ian Rapoport reported today on a budding conflict within the Minnesota Vikings' organization.

Pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, Rapoport says, requested to be released from the team. As of this writing, the team hasn't granted Smith's request.

Rapoport quote-tweeted Smith, who earlier today appeared to give a farewell message to Vikings fans.

"I just want to say 'Thank you!' to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience!", Smith tweeted. "Thank you to all of my Teammates, Coaches & the entire Minnesota Vikings Organization!"

Jason Fitzgerald , the founder of Over The Cap, shed some light as to why Smith might have requested his release.

"Za'Darius Smith asking to be released from the #Vikings seems like a move to earn more. Bad FA group and off this season he would likely earn more than $12.5M if he was cut."

With this in mind, it's entirely possible the three-time Pro Bowler is seeking to maximize his earnings rather than leave Minnesota at all costs.

A former Baltimore Raven and Green Bay Packer, Smith was signed to a three-year deal worth $42 million prior to the 2022 season.

With rumors swirling that Dalvin Cook could be available via trade, there's a chance the Minnesota Vikings could look considerably different next season.