Mini golf will be coming to the New Rochelle Public Library this Saturday.

Residents can have a "hole" lot of fun with a mini golf course that will be set up inside the library.

The course will wind through stacks of books and up and down stairs.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents can register until the March 11 at 9 a.m.