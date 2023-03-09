Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Blasts Team’s Handling Of Xander Bogaerts

“You let a guy like (Bogaerts) walk?” Kelly said. “When you have a fan base that’s connected to a guy like that, that’s a big slap in the face. He could have been there. He would have been there. He would have been like Pedroia. Wear one uniform and be done. It was honestly kind of sad, for real.”
It’s refreshing to hear this reaction from someone who played alongside Bogaerts for over four seasons and knows exactly the impact he had on that clubhouse each and every year.
It’s one thing for the fans to lose their mind over the financial decision of Red Sox owner John Henry, but when a former player that was paid by that owner questions those roster-building decisions it adds another layer of credibility to the gripes of the Sox supporters.
The Bogaerts negotiations were clearly botched last spring when the team reportedly gave him a lowball offer and the rest was history.
Now the Sox have to hope Kiké Hernández, who has started a grand total of 64 games in his career at shortstop, is expected to be the season-long answer to Bogaerts no longer being in town.
Their shortstop insurance of Adalberto Mondesi, who the team acquired from the Kansas City Royals in late January, will likely be starting the season on the injured list.
This is the projected story of the 2023 Red Sox. Hoping for the best.
