Looking at Last Year’s Crashes in Hamilton County

By Sascha Nixon,

3 days ago

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Officers in Hamilton County saw an increased number of car crashes last year, especially compared to 2020 and 2021.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday that they processed 972 crash reports last year.  That’s slightly above the 966 from 2021, and noticeably higher than the 860 in 2020.

Public Information Officer Deputy Bryan Melton says the increased numbers are closely tied to the growing population.  He also says many of last year’s crashes were caused by distracted driving, speeding, following too closely, and not yielding properly.

Across the county, the four most common crash sites were near U.S. 31/236th Street, 146th Street/Allisonville Road, 146th Street/Hazel Dell Parkway, and State Road 38/Boden Road.  The State Road 38/Boden Road intersection is near the Ruoff Music Center.

To stay safe – and keep others safe – on the roads, police suggest putting your phone away, getting a ride if you are intoxicated, following other cars at a safe distance, watching your speed, and wearing your seatbelt.

