House Refuses to Concur with Two Senate Amendments on House Bills

During this morning’s floor session, the House refused to concur on two Senate-amended House Bills, concurred to complete legislative action on eight Senate-amended bills, adopted 14 resolutions, and passed all 18 bills on third reading .

The House refused to concur with Senate amendments on House Bill 3261 and House Bill 3302.

House Bill 3261 allows for an extension for provisional social work licenses to complete requirements to become fully licensed if the individual loses their employment during a force reduction or is unable to work due to medical reasons.

The Senate amended bill adds a new section of code to allow the Bureau of Social Services to employ individuals who are not registered as social workers as CPS workers, youth services workers, case managers, and clerical staff in areas where social work vacancies have reached over 25% of the allocation. The requirements provided are: (1) Must be 18; (2) Must have an associates degree in social work or a related field or be a retired law enforcement officer; (3) have three letters of recommendation; (4) Not be an alcohol or drug abuser; and (5) Satisfy requirements in the WV Clearance for Access Registry and Employment Screening Act.

The House voted to refuse to concur with a voice vote. House Bill 3261 heads back to the Senate.

House Bill 3302 recognizes an embryo or fetus as a distinct unborn victim for the offenses of DUI causing death and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

The Senate amendment removed the recognition of an embryo or fetus as a distinct unborn victim of a crime of DUI causing serious bodily injury. The House Judiciary Committee had amended this into the bill prior to passage. Members felt strongly about having both causing death and causing serious bodily injury in the bill.

The House refused to concur with a vote of 34 to 60 . The bill heads back to the Senate.

Senate Bill 559 amends the law relating to spousal privilege. The House amended the bill by adding that the law only extends to valid marriages. The amended version also adds exceptions for (1) offenses committed against the spouse, child, mother, father, sister, or brother; (2) forgery; (3) crimes committed together; (4) crimes against an infant or minor; or (5) crimes against an individual who is mentally incompetent.

Senate Bill 613 removes birthing centers from the list of health services that require a certificate of need to begin operation. The bill also increases the expenditure minimum to $100 million for health facilities. The bill defines “campus” regarding health facilities. The bill allows private office practices to offer lab services and MRIs.

Senate Bill 667 just barely passed the House with a vote of 49 in favor and 43 opposed . The bill requires performance audits of the WVSSAC. The bill requires the Legislative Auditor to examine the revenue, expenditures, and performance of the commission. The initial performance audit shall be completed by December 1, 2023, and provided to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance and the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability.

Opponents of the bill stated that the WVSSAC is a private organization already subject to financial audits from the State Auditor and felt this bill is creating duplicative audits.

The House will hear and amend bills on second reading after the recess.