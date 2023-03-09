Open in App
Aéropostale Heading for the Metaverse

By Rosemary Feitelberg,

3 days ago

The latest entry into the land of NFTs is Aéropostale, which is linking up with MetaversePlus.

The Authentic Brands Group-owned retailer has partnered with MetaversePlus to craft and develop the brand’s presence in Web3. In addition to NFTs, the fashion brand’s digital world is being built, as are members-only perks and promotions. The four-phase plan will serve up immersive shopping, socializing and gaming experiences.

With more than 1,000 outposts globally, Aéropostale targets shoppers in the 18- to 22-year-old range. Gen Z, those born between the years of 1977 and 2012, spend an estimated eight or more hours online each day and not surprisingly is more digitally savvy than its predecessors.

To get things rolling on March 23, AeroPax, an assortment of one-off NFTs, will be offered. Community building is a key component. As is often the case with apparel companies forging into the digital world, the plan is to entice consumers to become members with limited-run apparel and VIP promotions. To try to generate further interest for the launch, there will be a chance to win a Tesla thanks to Aéropostale.

Aéropostale will be flagging the AeroPax on its social channels and those who buy one of the 30,000 AeroPax avatars will also receive a limited-edition hoodie. Each NFT will be their avatar and digital access pass for different worlds including AeroWorld, which remains in development. The second phase will give people a glimpse of that.

