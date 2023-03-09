Open in App
Tacoma, WA
The Comeback

Prosecutors make decision on Shawn Kemp

By Stacey Mickles,

3 days ago
Prosecutors in the Shawn Kemp situation have decided not to pursue charges against the 53-year-old former NBA star.

Kemp was initially reported as being involved in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma.

Adam Faber, who is a spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, released a statement explaining his office’s decision, per ESPN.

Faber said that no charges were immediately being filed against Kemp and that he was being released from jail pending further investigation. So at least for now, Kemp is off the hook.

Tacoma police said that the incident between occupants of two vehicles near the Tacoma Mall led to shots being fired early Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and one of the cars fled the scene, according to the release from the police department. A gun was also recovered on the scene.

Kemp has led a pretty quiet life since he retired from the NBA, most notably opening two cannabis stores in Seattle.

Kemp also released a statement on Thursday, providing his side of the story and offering details to help make sense of the situation. Kemp’s attorney told Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday that Kemp’s car was broken into and his iPhone was stolen. The former NBA star tracked his iPhone to an occupied car and was shot at when he approached the vehicle. Kemp then returned fire in self-defense, per the statement.

It has to come as a relief to the former NBA that as of now he won’t be charged in this case. But of course, all that could change if there is new evidence found in this case.

{ ESPN }

