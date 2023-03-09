Open in App
Lukas Gage Responds to Chris Appleton Romance Rumors After Their Mexico Vacation

By Mona Khalifeh‍,

3 days ago

Lukas Gage Responds to Chris Appleton Romance Rumors After Their Mexico Vacation

Lukas Gage is responding to romance rumors between him and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton following a trip to Mexico. In a new interview with The New York Times , the You actor spoke about navigating love and relationships in the public eye, and got candid about the speculation surrounding him and Appleton.

"If they want to think that, they can," Gage said when asked about theromance rumors. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

Gage also addressed the dating rumors in a Net-a-Porter interview, stating, "We’re just hanging out."

ET has reached out to Appleton's rep for comment.

The While Lotus starand Appleton, who famously perfectedthe coifs of celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more, bothpostedphotosfrom their vacation on their Instagram pages on Feb. 20. In the pics, the pair isseen posing for a selfiein the ocean and going four-wheeling.

On Gage's post, Appleton commented, "Stud," with a heart eyes emoji.

Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39, have made several public appearances since returning from Mexico, including posing on the red carpetat Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event at Mes Amis in Los Angeles on March 8.

In the pics, theyeach have an arm around the other, with Gage opting for an all-white look, wearing a white mockneck shirt and pants, and Appleton layeringa silky white button-down under a black suit.

Adding fuel to the fire,Appleton shared a photo from Gage's New York Times interview on hisInstagram Stories, writing, "Hot & talented @lukasgage."

The pair hasnot been shy about showing each other love on social media either, withAppleton leaving a similarcommenton Gage's March 2 post from the set of his new movie, How to Blow Up a Pipeline .

"Hot & talented lad," Appleton wrote.

Gage, meanwhile, returned the love on Appleton'sMarch 5 post from MilanFashion week, commenting,"Wooooooof."

