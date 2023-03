clarksvillenow.com

By Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 3 days ago

John “Harry” Miller, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at AHAVA of Clarksville. Harry was born November 17, 1932, in Murfreesboro, ...