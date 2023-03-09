Open in App
Nazareth, PA
The Morning Call

Nazareth swimmers are Athlete of the Week winners

By Brad Krum, The Morning Call,

3 days ago

Nazareth swimmers Ethan Coffman and Jillian Kingsley are our Athlete of the Week winners for Week 26 of the 2022-23 season.

Ethan Coffman, Nazareth swimming

Won 2 events in the District 11 3A boys championships, the 200 free and 500 free, and was a member of two first-place relay teams for the Blue Eagles.

Jillian Kingsley, Nazareth swimming

Won 2 events in District 11 3A girls championships, the 50 free and 100 free, and was a member of the Blue Eagles’ winning 400 free relay team.

More on Athlete of the Week

Each week, The Morning Call sports staff will nominate three male and three female senior athletes from Lehigh Valley area schools based on the prior week’s performance.

You are invited to vote for these nominees. One male and one female will be named Athlete of the Week.

» Vote at mcall.com/athleteoftheweek

Voting starts Monday and runs each week from 5 p.m. ET on Mondays to 9 a.m. ET on Thursdays, with the winners announced Thursday evening.

Athlete of the Week winners will be eligible for a $500 scholarship to be awarded by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. In addition to the weekly scholarships, one male and one female Athlete of the Week winner will be awarded with a $10,000 scholarship at the end of the school year. View the official rules.

