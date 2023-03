IronPigs mascot Ferrous stands with Phillies Hall of Fame pitcher Steve Carlton as he poses as a construction worker Thursday, March 9, 2023, during a tour of the team’s expansion and renovation of the clubhouse area at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs held a press conference in the PNC Club Meeting Room at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday, March 9, 2023, media tours provided of the nearly completed construction of the clubhouse expansion and renovation.