Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

New Orleans City Council passes unsecured guns ordinance

By Chris Miller,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrrY0_0lDdqwi800

The New Orleans City Council today voted unanimously to impose penalties in cases where children get a hold of a gun and accidentally shoot it.

City councilmember Oliver Thomas says too many kids in New Orleans are hurt or killed by that kind of accidental gunfire.

"In 2022, nine children became victims of careless or negligence, the inability to store or keep safe a firearm," Thomas said before the vote.

Under the ordinance, a gun owner found to have not safely stored their firearm in an instance where a child fires it would be fined not less than 500 dollars and serve no less than six months in jail.

"This is a step in the right direction," Oliver said, "That hopefully will save the lives of children in the future."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
New Orleans Police Department backslides on consent decree reforms, federal monitors say
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
As murder surges in New Orleans, police seek to revive this once-heralded strategy
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Loyola program works to overturn wrongful convictions
New Orleans, LA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayor Cantrell recall signatures divided by race, neighborhoods, analysis shows
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Editorial: Legislature must make sure N.O. recall mess doesn't spread across Louisiana
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Woman booked with arson in New Orleans motel fire, police say
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Report: Recall signers 'overwhelmingly White,' clustered in affluent neighborhoods
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
LaToya Cantrell recall petitions show sharp divides across New Orleans by race, neighborhood
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Orleans Civil Courts building to reopen Monday
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds designated to improve city of New Orleans
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
NOPD investigating a shooting in the Seventh District
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans and St. Tammany ballots for March 25; early voting starts Saturday
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans School Board, other leaders urge Gov. John Bel Edwards to reject Folgers tax breaks
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Loranger man pleads guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with victim under age of 13
Loranger, LA19 hours ago
Introducing the new Homeless Services Director, former homeless man now hoping to solve the crisis in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Brothers Food Mart former owners cleared of 72 criminal charges; company fined $3 million
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Four Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Copper Theft and Other Crimes After Evidence was Found at Their Residences
Montegut, LA2 days ago
Jefferson Parish neighbors of woman accused in infant cold case react to arrests
Picayune, MS2 days ago
Curious Louisiana: what's happening with the much-discussed Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail service?
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
City Council to probe Mayor's use of city funds for mailer
New Orleans, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy