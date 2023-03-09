PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges after he fired several gunshots, entered one home, and tried entering another in Pueblo West.

Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the area of S. Stanley Dr. and E. Steward Dr. just before 8 p.m.

As they were arriving at the scene, deputies were notified that another resident reported seeing a man, later identified as 37-year-old William Ray, walking nearby with a gun in each hand.

That's when a resident on Arvada St. called 9-1-1 to report that Ray was knocking on his door, trying to get inside. The resident said Ray had a gun and was "fiddling with it."

Deputies arrived at the house and found Ray on the porch. After telling Ray to show them his hands, he was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found a loaded handgun on the porch and a second handgun in the bed of a truck on the property.

Investigators later learned Ray had gone to a home on Stanley Dr. and knocked on the door. When the resident answered the door, Ray entered the home. However, he was told to leave.

While walking away, the PCSO said Ray walked to the end of the driveway and fired at least four gunshots in an unknown direction.

A second resident on Stanley Dr. reported that Ray knocked on his door and when he answered, Ray handed the resident a bullet. Ray then was asked to leave and he walked away.

Ray was arrested on four counts of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, and violation of a protection order. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The post Man arrested after firing several gunshots, entering a Pueblo West home appeared first on KRDO .