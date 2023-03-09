Open in App
Lawrence, KS
Sports Illustrated

Bill Self Won’t Coach in Big 12 Tournament, Kansas Says

By Nick Selbe,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkS9M_0lDdqm8600

Self did not coach the Jayhawks during their quarterfinal game against West Virginia on Thursday

Following the team’s 78–61 win over West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, Kansas released a statement on head coach Bill Self’s health status. Self did not coach the team on Thursday after receiving treatment at the school’s medical center.

In a statement, Kansas refuted media reports from earlier in the day that stated Self had suffered a heart attack. The school also noted that Self would not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 tournament, but did not mention his status for the NCAA tournament.

“KU Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self is a patient at the University of Kansas Health System. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media,” the statement read . “He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well. He is expected to make a full recovery.”

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received,” Self added in a statement . “I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future.”

Self, 60, guided the Jayhawks to their second consecutive regular season conference title. Kansas will face Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

