New Orleans, LA
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Awarded One Compensatory Pick

By John Hendrix,

3 days ago

The Saints gain an additional seventh-round pick to use for the upcoming draft.

The Saints have picked up an additional seventh-round draft from the compensatory process, as the league announced on Thursday. New Orleans was one of 16 clubs that were awarded one of 37 picks, and they're now up to seven picks to use for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The NFL's formula calculated the losses of Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams, while adding in Andy Dalton and Marcus Maye. Here's where things stand for the Saints before the start of the new league year.

2023 Draft Picks

  • Round 1 (from Broncos via Dolphins and 49ers), 30th Overall - will actually be 29th
  • Round 2, 40th Overall
  • Round 3, 71st Overall
  • Round 4, 115th Overall
  • Round 5, 146th Overall
  • Round 5, 165th Overall (from Eagles)
  • Round 7, 227th Overall
  • Round 7, 257th Overall - Comp Pick

The Saints sent their Round 6 pick (No. 188 Overall) to the Texans as a condition of the Bradley Roby trade. With the comp picks announced, some of the actual overall positions fluctuated.

