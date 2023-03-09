Open in App
Lucas County, OH
The Blade

Judge to rule in one week on toddler killer's insanity defense

By By David Patch / The Blade,

3 days ago

After hearing two psychologists’ assessments of Kevin Moore’s state of mind when he shot his girlfriend’s three young sons, a Lucas County judge gave himself a week to decide whether Moore’s insanity defense is valid.

In rendering a verdict, Judge Eric Allen Marks will have to decide if Moore knew the wrongfulness of his actions when he shot Ahmir Phillips, 5,  Ashtan Phillips, then 4, and Gabriel Phillips, 1, apparently to discipline them for tormenting their sister, Gracieana, with whom Moore sat down to watch a cartoon on television after the shootings.

Judge Marks recessed the bench trial until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. and said he will then render a verdict.

Moore, 29, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and single counts of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault. A second felonious assault count was dismissed at the end of testimony Thursday.

Thomas Sherman, a retired Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center psychiatrist who assessed Moore after the shootings and testified Thursday morning as prosecution witnesses, said that had the case arisen decades ago, he would have supported an insanity defense because at that time, Ohio law required only proof of mental illness to support such a defense.

But since then, Dr. Sherman said, the standard has “become very, very strict” by requiring defendants to show a “reasonable medical certainty” that beyond mere mental illness, they could not tell right from wrong.

Mike Loisel, head of criminal prosecution for the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, echoed in his closing argument that the legal standard for an insanity defense sets a high bar.

“We’re trying to make sense of this man’s diabolical acts. How do you kill two toddlers with such precision?” he said in part. “...That person would have to be crazy, right? Nobody in their right mind would do such horrible things, right?”

Dr. Sherman and psychologist Gregory Forgac, both certified by the court to testify as expert witnesses, concluded in assessments entered into evidence that while Moore suffered from severe schizophrenic mental illness and grossly overreacted to the conflict between the children, his later behavior revealed an understanding that he had been in the wrong.

Among other things, Moore fired 12 rounds into the sky before burying the pistol in a snow mound after the boys’ mother, Crystal Phillips, came home from an errand, discovered the shootings after Gracieana prompted her, and called 911. After pointing a second gun at the first arriving police officer, he then surrendered and cooperated with officers’ orders, although during a subsequent interrogation by detectives he was evasive about what he had done after first insisting on talking about his own historic issues with the legal systems in Florida and Georgia, particularly pertaining to custody of his own two daughters.

But in his closing argument, defense lawyer John Thebes said those two psychologists had underappreciated the significance of several of Moore’s actions that a third psychologist — Mark Babula, called Wednesday as the only defense witness — relied upon to conclude Moore actually did qualify for an insanity defense under current Ohio law. Most notably, he said, only Mr. Babula’s report cited Moore’s “dark statement about reincarnation and science” during the police interview to obliquely suggest the toddlers’ deaths did not end their spiritual lives.

The defense lawyer also called attention to Moore’s recorded behavior in the holding bay of a police wagon that took him downtown, in which he “rambles on and on ... about what was going on with his own life back in Florida” and in particular the perceived injustice of his three-year separation from one of his daughters.

Mr. Thebes contended as well that many of Moore’s actions on the afternoon of the shootings were consistent with a schizophrenia patient not taking appropriate medication, whereas he was taking anti-psychotic drugs during his psychological evaluations.

Mr. Loisel and the prosecution witnesses referred, however, to Ms. Phillips’ testimony Tuesday that Moore appeared to behave normally both before she left to run her errand and immediately upon her return.

Mental illness should have been evident beforehand if Moore was profoundly disturbed at the time, he said.

“It [mental illness] doesn’t just happen like a light switch,” Mr. Loisel said.

