Kent, OH
WKBN

Kent State looking to prepare aviation professionals

By Lorie Barber,

3 days ago

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – The College of Aeronautics and Engineering is growing at Kent State University. So big in fact, it’s adding five new majors.

All five were formerly offered only as concentration studies.

  • Aeronautical Studies
  • Air Traffic and Airspace Management
  • Aviation Management
  • Professional Pilot
  • Unmanned Aircraft Systems Flight Operation

The College of Arts and Sciences is also adding a new major — Biochemistry.

If the Ohio Department of Higher Education gives its approval, all the new majors will be available starting next Fall.

Community Policy