Bradley Beach, NJ
Star News Group

Bradley Beach mayor discusses plans for infrastructure upgrades

By Jack Textor,

3 days ago
BRADLEY BEACH- Mayor Larry Fox has announced a collection of upcoming improvement projects that will repair the borough’s stormwater outflow systems, enhance a park and repair a bridge in the borough.

The largest of the projects expected to begin is the repair of two of the borough’s three stormwater outfall pipes, which are meant to push water runoff caused by storms out into the ocean.

At a council meeting in January, the borough passed a resolution to enter a shared service agreement with Avon-By-The-Sea to repair an outflow pipe located at the corner of Evergreen and Ocean Avenue, at the town line, at the oceanside end of Sylvan Lake. The agreement between Bradley Beach and Avon awarded the $205,000 project to T&M Associates engineering firm.

Then, at a council meeting at the end of February, a resolution expressing the need for emergency repairs and improvements on the borough’s outflow pipe located at the beachfront end of Ocean Park Avenue awarded George Harms Construction the $1.38 million project.

The Sylvan Lake pipe, which runs directly under Ocean Avenue and the beach, pumps water out into the ocean. The two boroughs entered a shared service agreement to repair the pipe when it was speculated that a breach in the pipe attributed to a collection of sinkholes that formed along the borough’s beach.

In a recent newsletter, Mayor Fox said the projects are expected to begin over the next three months, and will improve outflow efficiency and reduce the risk of sinkholes.

In the same newsletter, Mayor Fox announced Borough Administrator Kim Humphrey and Borough Engineer Ben Matlack applied for and received $70,000 in funding from the Monmouth County Open Space Trust Fund, an annual county-wide grant that supplies funding to municipal parks in need of improvement.

According to Ms. Humphrey, the borough is accepting proposals and bids for a project that will “beautify and refurbish” Lake Terrace Park and will also make the park more compliant with American with Disabilities Act standards.

