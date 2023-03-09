Open in App
Charleroi, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Charleroi Middle School cleared of threat after report of gun in backpack

By Chris Hoffman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mjtu_0lDdiKkq00

Charleroi Middle School cleared of threat after report of gun in student's backpack 02:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charleroi Middle School went on lockdown Thursday after someone reported hearing there was a gun in a student's bookbag.

After an investigation, officials found the rumor to not be true.

According to Charleroi Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich, a boy heard a girl may have had a gun in her bookbag. Another girl heard this and reported it immediately.

"Thankfully, the female student who heard it from the male reported it to one of our principals," he said.

The school started an investigation and went into lockdown but classes continued. Charleroi police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office were called in to investigate. Bookbags were searched, students were wanded and lockers were checked. That's when police deemed the rumor to be unfounded.

"The good that came out of this was the students know we care about them. The staff knows we care about them," Dr. Zelich said.

With the high demand for school security, Dr. Zelich showed KDKA-TV some of the measures in place to keep children safe. Decorative signs in the windows block people from seeing in but allow the people inside to see out. With their campus allowing students outside, they have fencing and gates to control who comes in and out.

"In today's age and society, I would rather be too safe than not take it serious," Dr. Zelich said.

They also have metal detectors to check students on their way into school. With the number of kids, they can only do so many buses a day. What they will do is randomize which buses get searched. Dr. Zelich also stressed the importance of communication. Multiple letters were sent to staff and parents on Thursday. He also said no students will face consequences for reporting what they heard Thursday.

"We don't want anyone to be afraid of something they might hear or not hear," Dr. Zelich said.

The school routinely goes over its threat assessments. Officials said it's fortunate today ended up being nothing, but it gave them a chance to put their plan into action.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Police called to incident between striking workers and delivery driver at Post-Gazette facility on the South Side
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Beaver Co. man arrested following assault at Rivers Casino
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
West Homestead Police looking for suspect in Waterfront Costco theft
West Homestead, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
House damaged during fire in Washington County
Marianna, PA14 hours ago
Road rages incident in Westmoreland County under investigation
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
Local man facing arson charges taken into custody in Denver after anonymous tip
Denver, CO2 days ago
Family holds vigil for man shot, killed in Uniontown
Uniontown, PA1 day ago
Police advising residents to lock car doors after recent string of South Hills break-ins
Bridgeville, PA2 days ago
Penn Hills High School student injured with scissors during argument
Penn Hills, PA3 days ago
Channel 11 Exclusive: Man shot, killed in McKeesport last week was confidential informant
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CALLED FOR DISTURBANCE AT IHS
Indiana, PA2 days ago
Car crashes into PRT bus in East Liberty, passenger in critical condition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
2 people charged with child neglect following call that they were ‘on the nod’ at Fairmont Sheetz
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Ambridge school board approves 'discipline agreement' for middle school girl accused of assaulting teacher
Ambridge, PA4 days ago
Ellwood City couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable’ living conditions
Ellwood City, PA2 days ago
No Injuries Following Connoquenessing Township Crash
Connoquenessing, PA1 day ago
Evans City-Seven Fields Regional Police Department losing multiple officers
Evans City, PA3 days ago
Uniontown community remembers father of four who was killed in shooting
Uniontown, PA3 days ago
2-hour standoff ends with man's arrest in Hill District
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Elizabeth Forward High School musical finds new home after auditorium damaged by fire
Elizabeth, PA1 day ago
Arnold police say heroin, cocaine, crack found during traffic stop; 2 men face felony charges
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Man Charged For Reckless Endangerment In Point Plaza
West Sunbury, PA3 days ago
Evans City-Seven Fields officers resign; cite conflict, lack of contract
Evans City, PA2 days ago
$5K reward offered in Preston County burglary case
Kingwood, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy